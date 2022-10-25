Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $188.16. 43,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,771. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

