Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $277.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.