Humanscape Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.79 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $104.23 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

