Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $15.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

