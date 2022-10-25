HUSD (HUSD) Price Up 0.4% This Week

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $219.78 million and $2.77 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004997 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,767.36 or 0.29392678 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011480 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.