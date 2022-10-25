Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.
Hydro One Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.89. 547,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.44. The company has a market cap of C$19.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.71.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
