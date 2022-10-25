Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.89. 547,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.44. The company has a market cap of C$19.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.71.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

