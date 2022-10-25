iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.25.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. On average, analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $106,750.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $4,041,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 198,539 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 353,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

