ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Trading 8.3% Higher

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $193.97 and last traded at $193.69. 7,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 663,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Trading Up 9.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,357,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after buying an additional 45,553 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.