IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $5.24 on Tuesday, hitting $212.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,898. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.