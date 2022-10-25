IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.
Shares of IDEX stock traded up $5.24 on Tuesday, hitting $212.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,898. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
