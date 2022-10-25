IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.04-$8.09 EPS.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.34. The company had a trading volume of 465,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 70.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.