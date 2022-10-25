IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.04-$8.09 EPS.
Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.34. The company had a trading volume of 465,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 70.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
