IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.04-$8.09 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.
IEX stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.34. 465,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,898. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
