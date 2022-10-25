IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.04-$8.09 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 2.5 %

IEX stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.34. 465,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,898. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.18.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.