Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45-9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% yr/yr to ~$15.76-15.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.74 billion.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.92.

NYSE:ITW opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.20.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

