Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Illumina by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $220.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3,675.55 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

