India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
India Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance
LON IGC traded up GBX 2.46 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 121.96 ($1.47). The stock had a trading volume of 22,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,769. India Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 134 ($1.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.57. The stock has a market cap of £117.71 million and a P/E ratio of 338.77.
About India Capital Growth Fund
Featured Stories
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.