Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 86.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

