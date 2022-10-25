Insider Buying: The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Insider Acquires 394 Shares of Stock

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) insider Ominder Dhillon acquired 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,493.26 ($1,804.33).

The City of London Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 2.46 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 388.96 ($4.70). 1,012,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,790. The City of London Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 316.10 ($3.82) and a one year high of GBX 427 ($5.16). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 405.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,756.82.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The City of London Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.18%.

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.