Insider Selling: Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Insider Sells 4,876 Shares of Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

