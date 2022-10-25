Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) CAO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 947,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,891,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

About Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $782,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $4,724,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $3,702,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

