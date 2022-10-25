Integral Health Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. PerkinElmer comprises approximately 2.0% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PerkinElmer worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,170,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,571,000 after buying an additional 61,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 189,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.63. 6,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,385. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

