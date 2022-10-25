Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,054 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $12,171,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Replimune Group stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. 3,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a current ratio of 19.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Replimune Group

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.