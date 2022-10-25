Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,554 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Zai Lab worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,821,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. 24,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,948. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $105.85.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 290.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

