Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $151.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

