Integral Health Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the quarter. Alkermes accounts for 1.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Alkermes worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,606,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.13. 78,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,077. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.