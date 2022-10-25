Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases 63,830 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,830 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 811,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,883. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.