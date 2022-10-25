Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 41,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,000. McKesson comprises 2.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 76.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.49. 10,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.61 and a 1-year high of $381.53.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

