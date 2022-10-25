Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes $787,000 Position in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Insider Activity at CinCor Pharma

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CinCor Pharma Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CINC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. 4,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

