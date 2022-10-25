Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.0% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. 139,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,769,024. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.