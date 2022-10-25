Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

