Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,309,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 951,478 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.37% of Intel worth $572,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 442,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,769,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

