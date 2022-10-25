Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 965,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

