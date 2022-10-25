Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

