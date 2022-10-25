International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $38,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 119.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 64,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 106,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.64. 41,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,179. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

