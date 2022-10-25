Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPG. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. 24,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,685. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 72,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 53,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

