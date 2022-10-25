inTEST (INTT) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare inTEST to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of inTEST shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares inTEST and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST 5.31% 13.05% 7.50% inTEST Competitors -0.24% -12.24% 1.91%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A inTEST Competitors 37 341 630 8 2.60

This is a summary of recent recommendations for inTEST and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 28.54%. Given inTEST’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe inTEST has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

inTEST has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, inTEST’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares inTEST and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST $84.88 million $7.28 million 17.02 inTEST Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -0.94

inTEST’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than inTEST. inTEST is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; Thermal Chambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid; ultra-cold storage solutions, including biomedical freezers, refrigerators, and mobile storage solutions; EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems; and digital streaming and image capturing solutions. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler; and scorpion flying probe test systems, which designs and manufactures robotics-based electronic test equipment, as well as provides application support services. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

