Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.57 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 2.0 %

Intuit stock traded up $8.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.96. 4,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,793. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $540.11.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,015,000 after buying an additional 113,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,113,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,994,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.