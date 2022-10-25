Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $273,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.