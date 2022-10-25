Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,066 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 2.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $39,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,406,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.