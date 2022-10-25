Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTRGet Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Investar had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

Investar Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. 1,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Investar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $202.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Investar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Institutional Trading of Investar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Investar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

