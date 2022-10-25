Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Investar had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

Investar Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. 1,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Investar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $202.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Institutional Trading of Investar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Investar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.