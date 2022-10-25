Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for OneMain (OMF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OneMain (NYSE: OMF):

10/25/2022 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $46.00.

10/20/2022 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $53.00.

10/20/2022 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00.

10/19/2022 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/18/2022 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $46.00.

10/12/2022 – OneMain is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OneMain Stock Up 0.2 %

OMF stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in OneMain by 133.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 29.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 282,640 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $11,464,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in OneMain by 118.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 435,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 235,939 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

