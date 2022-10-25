Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lithia Motors (LAD)

Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2022 – Lithia Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Lithia Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Lithia Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $540.00 to $360.00.

10/17/2022 – Lithia Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $348.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Lithia Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $358.00.

10/12/2022 – Lithia Motors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Lithia Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/9/2022 – Lithia Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $565.00 to $470.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,219. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

