IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Up 5.4%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.99 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 371,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 399,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

IQ-AI Stock Up 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 million and a PE ratio of -6.50.

About IQ-AI

(Get Rating)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.