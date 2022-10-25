IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $32,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 33.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 380,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,572,000 after acquiring an additional 95,759 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 245,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,368,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $179.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.94.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

