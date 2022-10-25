IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $32,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 33.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 380,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,572,000 after acquiring an additional 95,759 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 245,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,368,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $179.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
