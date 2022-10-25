Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Isabella Bank Stock Up 3.2 %

ISBA stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.03.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

