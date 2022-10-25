Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Isabella Bank Stock Up 3.2 %
ISBA stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.03.
Isabella Bank Company Profile
