iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF makes up about 3.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the period.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CMBS traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

