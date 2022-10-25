iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Performance

CMR remained flat at C$50.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 12 month low of C$49.98 and a 12 month high of C$50.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.03.

