iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Boosted by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $224.32. 112,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

