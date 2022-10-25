iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Cut by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,321.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 87,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $220.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.70 and a 200-day moving average of $233.52.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

