iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,886. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.30.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

