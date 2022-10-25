iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $383.46. 39,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564,886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

