iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJR opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

